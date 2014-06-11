Fast Market Research recommends "Carbonates in Estonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The slight total volume decline recorded in carbonates in 2012 due to the poor summer was reversed in 2013, although with only marginal growth. Carbonates is faced with the issue of improving its negative image of being an unhealthy soft drink, which has led Estonians towards healthier alternatives. Nevertheless, leading players still tried to support growth with strong promotion and new product development. For example, fermented kvass, which gained in popularity in 2011, but experienced strong declines in 2012, was reintroduced by several players in 2013. Consumers perceive this product as healthier than other carbonates.
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola increased its leadership in carbonates in Estonia, accounting for a retail volume share of 49% in 2013. The company distributes the world-famous carbonates brands Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, which are widely promoted and are popular with Estonians, in particular since the country regained its independence at the beginning of 1990's.
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Industry Prospects
Carbonates will continue to post minor decline in total volume sales over the forecast period. More Estonians will pay attention to their nutrition habits and therefore most likely cut their consumption of carbonates, which is perceived to be unhealthy due to the high contents of sugar and artificial ingredients. However, although increased performance of products with natural ingredients and reduced sugar content would therefore be expected, Estonians will not be particularly attracted to such carbonates due to their inferior flavour and higher prices. One potential source of growth may appear from Estonians' northern neighbours, the Finns. The Finnish government has been constantly increasing tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and this may result in a situation where Finns will buy large amounts of carbonates as well as alcoholic beverages when visiting Estonia.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Carbonates industry in Estonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Carbonates industry in Estonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Carbonates in Estonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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