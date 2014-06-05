New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Carbonates in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- The sales of carbonates in the Philippines continued to grow in 2013, with total volume expanding by 4% and total value sales improving by 4%. The growth was driven by the robust economic growth reported during the year, which boosted both business and consumer confidence. Manufacturers' promotional schemes focused on intensive tri-media advertisements. Major players The Coca-Cola Export Corp and PepsiCo International Inc continued to invest in advertising campaigns that keep customers informed and excited.
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola remained the undisputed leader in carbonates in 2013. It is estimated that the company's total retail sales reached Ps43.9 billion, accounting for 57% of total off-trade value sales. Aside from manufacturing and selling international brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Royal Tru-Orange, the company also owns Cosmos Bottling Corp, which produces local brands like Sarsi, Cheers and Pop Cola, among others. Cosmos Bottling Corp is the second-largest player in carbonates, and recorded a value share of 17% in 2013. The company's brands are preferred by lower-income consumers who buy from neighbourhood sari-sari stores.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
It is expected that the local demand for carbonates will continue to grow in the forecast period and will be primarily driven by increases in the population and the strategic expansion of lower-priced brands. The projected total volume CAGR for carbonates is 3%. Filipino consumers will continue to patronise carbonates, which will remain the preferred drinks to consume during snack times and meal times.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Carbonates industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Carbonates industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Carbonates in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Carbonates in Philippines?
- What are the major brands in Philippines?
- Who are the key consumers of carbonates in Philippines?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Carbonates Market in Asia to 2019: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in MENA to 2019: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in Latin America to 2019: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in West Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Carbonates in Denmark
- Carbonates in the Netherlands
- Carbonates in Italy
- Carbonates in Colombia
- Carbonates in Japan