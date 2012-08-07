Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning Offers Free Estimates for Replacements and New Installations 24hours/7days a Week

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning – A leader in Air Conditioning & Heat Repair Solutions offers free estimates for replacements and new Installations. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning provides 24 hours/7 days a week emergency service and replacements. They specialize in heating and cooling systems for your home and offices.



Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning Contractors in Manalapan, NJ is one of the few New Jersey home and air conditioning contractors that provides expert installation and repair service, competitive pricing, and total customer satisfaction. Customers can certainly count on the experts at Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning to keep their house cool and comfortable during the summer time.



Care Temp Air Conditioning and Heating in Toms River, NJ will determine the optimum size for a home by making a careful study of its cooling needs. Window dimensions, floor space, insulation, local climate, heat generating appliances, and even the amount of the home’s exterior shaded by trees will influence the size of the air conditioner unit that is needed.



HVAC services (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is the technology of indoor and automotive environmental comfort. Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning has tons of experience in providing HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance for both residential and commercial properties. Other preventative measures that are taken for your HVAC maintenance include air duct cleaning, attic, and insulation services.



About Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning

Since 1991, Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing Ocean and Monmouth County residents with high efficiency home comfort systems. Their technicians who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance. To learn more visit: http://www.caretemp.com