Care Temp LLC Now Offers $150 off Gas Boiler and Furnace Replacements

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning announced a $150 discount on gas boiler and furnace replacement services. The HVAC service in Manalapan, NJ is making it affordable for homeowners to obtain new heating units that need repairs or replacements for the upcoming winter season. Care Temp LLC wants to offer the best savings possible for their gas boiler or furnace repair at the lowest price.



As an HVAC contractor in Manasquan, NJ they provide these services in a cost effective and efficient manner. Since many homes in the United States use forced hot air heating systems, it is important that they are maintained and running properly. By letting the professionals at Care Temp LLC handle all furnace and gas boiler replacements, homeowners can be rest assured they will be saving time and money on the service they chose.



With the temperatures dropping, Care Temp LLC recommends regular maintenance or tune ups on furnaces and gas boilers. With this discount of $150 off it can help homeowners save money with these upgrades. The professionals at Care Temp understand the importance of having a comfortable warm home for their loved ones, that it why they make it possible to get those services at a discount.



About Care Temp LLC

Since 1991, Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing Ocean and Monmouth County residents with high efficiency home comfort systems. Their technicians, who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com