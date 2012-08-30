CareTemp Now Offers All Air Conditioning Repair Services

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- CareTemp Heating and Air Conditioning L.L.C. will now service, install, and maintain all makes and models of air conditioning products in NJ. Giving its customers more convenience than other HVAC companies, CareTemp provides 24 hours, 7 days a week emergency service and replacements. CareTemp is represented by customers in Manalapan, Manasquan, Point Pleasant, Toms River, Monmouth and Ocean County, NJ.



The HVAC contractor carries, installs, and services many of the nation’s top brands including Arcoaire, American Standard, Bradford White, Coleman, Comfortmaker, Frigidaire, Gibson, Goodman and York. The products they service include A/C Systems, air conditioners, air cleaners, attic fans, coils, compressors and many others.



Rob D., of Toms River, had this to say in a testimonial about CareTemp’s great service: “We interviewed three different companies about replacing our 30 year old furnace, hot water heater and air conditioning unit. We felt real comfortable with the sales guy from CareTemp because of his follow through and knowledge. One of the other bids received was outrageously high, and they pressured to close us first meeting. CareTemp’s bid was slightly higher than the low bid, which they eventually matched. Most importantly, we were sold the right size furnace for our home. Installation went great and the guys working at our place for several days were very professional, both in appearance and how they respected our home. Everything was on-time and it works well.”



About CareTemp

Since 1991, Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing Ocean and Monmouth County residents with high efficiency home comfort systems. They are the company that cares, that has the best prices, best warranties, and the best quality guaranteed. All of their work is done by technicians who are fully trained and certified professionals by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Every technician is knowledgeable about any environmental concerns that may affect a person’s home and is highly qualified and experienced, ensuring prompt and quality workmanship. Ensuring that they employ the best in the HVAC industry, CareTemp requires all of their employees to go through a background check and be drug tested before being hired.



For more information, visit http://www.caretemp.com/.