CashAdvance.com Launches Informative Consumer Protection Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- Cash advances have rapidly become one of the leading ways for consumers to meet their most urgent financial needs. Unfortunately, like any other budding industry, the cash advance business has become plagued with scam, both online and off, who use the guise of seemingly legitimate businesses to take advantage of desperate people. In order to help consumers stay informed, up-to-date, and properly equipped to identify and avoid scams, CashAdvance.com has created the New York Consumer Protection page.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Upon loading the page, users will be presented with the resources able to act on consumer complaints. The contact information for each of these sources is listed as well. Scam artists are able to operate for extended periods without being noticed because most people are not entirely aware of what scams may be out there.



By creating a simple, convenient way to contact New York consumer protection agencies and report problems, CashAdvance.com is able to help keep New Yorkers secure from scams. Any consumer in the state, whether looking for a cash advance in New York or any other product, needs to able to report a problem. With the new consumer protection page, staying safe and keeping peace of mind when borrowing have become even easier.



Also located on the page are links to new articles detailing the specifics of getting a New York cash advance in the largest cities in the state. This allows consumers to find out every detail of the state of the industry as well as how to contact their local consumer advocates.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our New York Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New York, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."