Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in Retailing (World) - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in Retailing (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's market position has shifted drastically over the review period: following the purchase of Brazilian giant Grupo Pao de Acucar in 2012, Brazil is now its largest market and its non-grocery generated sales increased from 5% in 2011 to 22% in 2012. Underlying weakness in its domestic French market has driven this expansion strategy. As the company is committed to a price war in France, this will limit value growth and make international sales increasingly important.
Euromonitor International's Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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