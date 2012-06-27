Casino & Poker Software Solution Provider Website TurnkeyCasinoSites.com Sees Increased Sales Growth

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- With online gaming industry revenues predicted to increase by more than $177 billion by 2015, Elite Gaming Software has seen growing interest from entrepreneurs in the turnkey casino software packages available through TurnkeyCasinoSites.com. The website provides access to fully turnkey online casino and online poker gaming solutions with advanced casino and poker software and support.



By 2015, the respected analyst Andrew Burnett forecasts that online gaming industry revenues will increase more than 700 percent. While Europe, Asia and South America are seeing rapid online gambling popularity growth, the Asian market saw a 15 percent increase of $357 million in online gambling revenues in 2011 alone.



Consequently, entrepreneurs and investors are taking great interest in investing in fully turnkey online casino and online poker gaming business solutions at TurnkeyCasinoSites.com. “As one of the most profitable internet business opportunities of the 21st century, increasing numbers of investors in the secure online gaming business environment are seeking out these Turnkey Casino packages,” said an Elite Gaming Software spokesperson.



Today’s online entrepreneurs want big returns and turnkey solutions, which is why the TurnKeyCasinoSites.com website is geared to providing everything business owners need. This includes advanced state-of-the-art gambling casino software, poker software, sports betting and internet sweepstakes software solutions. Full reporting software for checking statistics and consultation support for ensuring online gaming activities within legal jurisdictions are also part of their packages.



According to the Elite Gaming Software spokesperson, new clients have been highly attracted to the primary feature of a customized online casino website for a multiplayer poker online gaming business. In order to appeal to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurs, Turnkey Casino Sites provides a scalable gaming platform to manage any size organization.



Sales growth for the website has been spurred by entrepreneurs seeing that they provide complete technical support and training for owners and staff as well as full 24/7 customer service for their players. Secure monetary transactions, advanced backend management plus financial, marketing, and customer service tools often seal the deal for entrepreneurs.



Business owners have raved about the Kryption™ technology for accurately random numbered gaming results, the financial security fraud prevention services and much more. “With business owners seeing potential ROI of 75 percent to 100 percent of the gross monthly deposits, entrepreneurs see this as a monumental business opportunity,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.turnkeycasinosites.com



About Elite Gaming Software

Elite Gaming Software is an internet consulting and igaming technology marketing firm dedicated to bringing the highest level of service and technology to today's entrepreneurs and online casino and poker room operators. The firm has established strategic alliances with key players in the technology sector, primarily gaming software developers and online gaming solution providers. They have been providing services for businesses in the online gaming industry since 2000.