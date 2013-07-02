Public Health Expert Dr. Devra Davis to Discuss Cell Phone Radiation, Effects on Children on Thom Hartman Radio Show

Teton Village, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Dr. Devra Davis, award-winning scientist and founder of the Environmental Health Trust (EHT), will be a guest on the Thom Hartman Radio program Wednesday, July 3, at 1:45 p.m. EST/4:45 p.m. PST, to discuss cell phone radiation and its effects on children.



Dr. Davis will discuss her developing work with children and cell phone radiation in collaboration with both Dr. Hugh Taylor, a Yale University obstetrician and gynecologist and former president of Microsoft Canada, Frank Clegg, who recently joined Dr. Davis at a public forum at La Grua Center sponsored by Electromagnetic Health. The experts warned the public about cell phone and wireless internet radiation and its effects on children’s brains, which cause problems with perception, memory and sleep, among other vital functions. How cell phone radiation may affect male fertility will also be on the docket, as men commonly store their cell phones in their front pockets.



Additionally, Hartman’s listeners will learn from Davis about new findings from her current paper, co-penned by renowned public health experts, Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, Chief of Neuro-oncology at the University of California San Diego, and Anthony B. Miller, MD, Professor Emeritus of Public Health at the University of Toronto. The paper, which may be found here, notes that cell and cordless phone radiation significantly increased risks for brain cancer, tumors of the acoustic nerve, salivary gland cancers in the cheek, and leukemia.



For more information check out Davis’s latest book, Disconnect: The Truth about Cell Phone Radiation, What the Industry Is Doing to Hide It, and How to Protect Your Family (Plume; September 27, 2011; $16.00), a recipient of a 2013 Silver Nautilus Book Award in the Conscious Media/Journalism/Investigative reporting category.



Thom Hartman is the nation’s No. 1 rated progressive radio personality and a New York Times best-selling author. His show can be heard on stations nationwide and three continents, on AM and FM stations. Listeners may locate their local stations or listen to the interview via a live stream by following this link. In addition to the presence of his radio show on Free Speech TV, The Thom Hartmann program is syndicated on three continents via Pacifica Radio, commercial stations from New York to Los Angeles by Dial-Global, on SiriusXM, and heard on American Forces Radio worldwide.



Environmental Health Trust is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization educating individuals, health professionals and communities about controllable environmental health risks. It promotes constructive policies locally, nationally and internationally, bringing you the world's top science and scientists. At the helm of EHT is Dr. Devra Davis, a Nobel Peace Prize winner for her work with Al Gore on climate change and a U.S. Senate confirmed Presidential appointee. Davis is also an award-winning author. Her books include When Smoke Ran Like Water, a National Book Award Finalist, The Secret History of the War on Cancer, and Disconnect: The Truth About Cell Phone Radiation, the 2013 Nautilus silver medal award winner for courageous reporting. To support EHT’s work, visit http://www.ehtrust.org and find EHT on Facebook.