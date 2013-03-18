CellularOutfitter.com Gains Attention for Selling Cell Phone Accessories at a Fraction of the Retail Price

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Twenty years ago, only high powered business men owned cell phones. Now almost everyone has one. The cell phones of old were big, bulky, ugly and starkly utilitarian devices. Now cell phones have sleek and iconic designs, and are seen as much as a fashion accessory as a useful tool. People put a lot of personal meaning into their choice of cell phone, and many people choose to express their personality further by customizing their phone with various accessories.



One cell phone accessory website that is getting a lot of attention recently is CellularOutfitter.com, an ecommerce site specializing in the sale of cell phone accessories for all of the leading brands of handset. They have built a substantial reputation for providing cell phone accessories including phone cases at market leading rates.



The site makes it extremely easy for customers to find the cell phone accessory that they are looking for with an intuitive navigation system. Visitors simply choose the manufacturer of their cell phone from a side bar. They then pick out their specific model, and they are presented with a list of the types of items available for that phone. These include spare batteries, chargers, cases and covers, holsters, and many other accessories.



Each of the products is fully described, and photographed comprehensively so that customers know exactly what they will receive.



A spokesperson for the site said: “There are lots of different reasons that someone may want to purchase a cell phone accessory, ranging from the practical to the expressive. Some cell phone accessories protect the handset from damage. Some of them allow the user to express their personality through fun and innovative designs. Some of them carry out both functions. We sell a huge amount of cell phone accessories like this, and also purely practical accessories such as chargers and spare batteries. We have a vast range of products, suitable for a huge amount of handsets from a big range of manufacturers. We’ve got iPhone accessories, BlackBerry accessories, and many more. More importantly, we sell all our products at a huge discount from the manufacturers recommended retail price. Our products are often as much as 80% cheaper than the same product in a bricks and mortar store.”



About CellularOutfitter.com

CellularOutfitter.com sells a huge range of heavily discounted cell phone accessories online.



For more information please visit http://www.CellularOutfitter.com