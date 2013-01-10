Certified Roofing Announces Exclusive Metal Roofing and Re-Roofing for Brisbane Homes

Capalaba, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Certified Roofing is regarded as Brisbane's No.1 most trusted metal roofing specialist and has been involved in all aspects of roofing in the domestic, commercial and insurance sectors. Winning the 2009 and 2010 Redlands Business Achievement Awards in the Manufacturing Trades & Services Section, it is associated with QMBA, BSA, HIA and the HIA GreenSmart Program; it has increased its credibility among customers.



By choosing Certified Roofing for all roofing and re-roofing in Brisbane, clients can experience roofing services in a 'the Certified Way'. The award winning company is now all prepared to serve Gold Coast residents with metal roofing. They specialize in a range of metal roofing and re-roofing for houses of all sizes and designs.



Their superior quality materials and service means their clients receive excellent value for money. You want to have your roof installed or repaired correctly the first time to prevent future problems so it is always recommended to hire a professional, reputable company.



At Certified Roofing, metal roofing in Gold Coast is done by trained professionals who have a proven track record and all their work is backed by a 10 year workmanship warranty which is transferable to any new future owners of the property.



About Certified Roofing

Certified Roofing is a family owned Company that has been dealing in Domestic, Roofing, Fascia, Guttering and Battens as well as Industrial and Commercial work on all different levels. Flexibility, adaptability and maintaining a high level of ethics are at the center of Certified Roofing's vision. Whilst they are totally committed to adapting to the needs of their customers, the principles guiding their company remain paramount to the service they provide.



To know more visit: http://www.certifiedroofing.com.au

OR

Contact:

PO Box 1386,

Capalaba QLD. 4157