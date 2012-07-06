Check Printing Software Video New to Halfpricesoft.com Channel on YouTube

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Payroll and check printing software developer, Halfpricesoft.com , added a new video to YouTube channel. Aimed at helping small businesses cut costs, this video shows business owners and managers how to print QuickBooks Checks on blank check paper using ezCheckPrinting check writing software and a laser printer



Found online at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0GaCk1ok0E, “How to Print QuickBooks Checks On Blank Check Stock” walks viewers through the process of importing check data from QuickBooks accounting software into ezCheckPrinting to print customized checks on their own laser printer.



With ezCheckPrinting check writer, there’s no need to buy expensive pre-printed checks or pre-printed check paper or to waste time writing checks by hand. By taking advantage of ezCheckPrinting’s QuickBooks compatibility features, users can avoid the time it takes to enter check information manually into ezCheckPrinting.



“This new video helps small businesses using QuickBooks accounting software to take advantage of all the time- and money-saving features of ezCheckPrinting,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Some people learn more easily by watching a video than reading directions. Our hope is that this video will help this group of customers save even more time and avoid frustrating mistakes when using the QuickBooks compatibility feature for the first time.”



Other videos related to ezCheckPrinting check writing software on the Halfpricesoft.com YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/user/halfpricesoft ) include:



- Free Check Writer Software for Any Business:

This video highlights an alternative to expensive pre-printed business checks that is affordable for any size business.



- How to print checks at $0:

Showing small businesses how they can print their own checks without using expensive pre-printed checks, this is the most popular video on the Halfpricesoft.com channel with over 17,000 views.



EzCheckPrinting enables customers to print checks directly from their computer using a laser printer and blank check paper. This affordable check writing software speeds up check writing for payroll and bill paying. Additionally, EzCheckPrinting easily imports payment information from other accounting software, reducing time spent entering data manually. Customers can add a logo and customize every aspect of the check, including MICR printing of account numbers. The software has an intuitive interface that walks users step by step through each function, eliminating the need for computer or accounting expertise.



Affordable Check Writing Software Available Free

Business owners and managers can download the latest version of ezCheckPrinting online for free at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. At just $39 per installation ezCheckPrinting is an affordable check-writing solution for any size business. Additionally, customers can get the full version of ezCheckPrinting free through a special offer from TrialPay. Details can be found online.



