China TV Shopping Industry 2013: Market Shares, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- In 2009, the State Administration of Radio Film and Television (SARFT) released Opinions on TV Shopping Channel Construction and Management and Notice concerning Strengthening Management over TV Shopping Video Advertising and Home Shopping Programs in succession, which made China’s TV shopping market more standardized, with market size up to RMB58.67 billion in 2011 and RMB70.12 billion in 2012.



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For TV shopping companies, there are two influential types of business models: first, companies or professional shopping channels established by local TV stations themselves; second, companies operated by buying television time. Broadcast television system-managed TV shopping channels by virtue of their own low-cost channel advantage as well as the cooperation with broadcast television media are expanding their coverage and gaining more market share.



As of October 2013, no laws or regulations have been yet issued for TV shopping in China. Accordingly, there are no definite rules about the positioning, entrants’ qualification, radio broadcast norms and other issues of TV shopping. Professional Committee of Media Shopping, China General Chamber of Commerce has already formulated Operational Requirements for Media Shopping, which with detailed provisions on show forum of TV shopping, duties and obligations of TV stations and market traders has been approved by the Ministry of Commerce People’s Republic of China and will come into effect on November 1, 2013.



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China TV Shopping Industry Report, 2013 highlights the followings:



A general overview of China’s TV shopping industry, covering development course, policies and regulations, market size, industry chain, current development and future trends;

Analysis on major developments of TV shopping industry in China, involving competition pattern i.e. home shopping and advertising model as well as development trend;

Analysis on 13 companies like Oriental CJ, Happigo, Qegoo, Acorn International Inc. (ATV), Wuxing Shopping, including company profiles, financial data, the latest strategies, trends and so forth.



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