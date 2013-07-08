"Chocolate Confectionery in Cameroon" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chocolate Confectionery in Cameroon"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Cultural lifestyle trends and intense advertising fuelled sales within chocolate confectionery in 2012. Nestle led advertising efforts with a focus on Valentine's Day themes. The strong penetration of foreign television channels has exposed Cameroonians to occidental cultural practices such as the offering of chocolates during occasions such as Valentine's Day and Easter. This trend, coupled with a stronger economy that has seen a rise in disposable incomes to support these cultural shifts, has...
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Alfajores, Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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