New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Chocolate confectionery in Italy is expected to decline by 2% in current value terms in 2013, reaching EUR2.4 billion. The negative performance of the category is linked to the general economic environment in Italy, which makes Italians less willing to spend money, and more sensitive to price when carrying out their food shopping. However chocolate remains an easy and affordable product which can provide some sort of consolation in this difficult period.
Competitive Landscape
The most important player in chocolate confectionery in Italy in 2013 is Ferrero, which is expected to reach a 35% value share, with sales of EUR831million. Domestic manufacturers continue to be very important in chocolate confectionery in Italy; however, international players such as Lindt and Nestle also have a very important role, together expected to account for a 23% value share in the country in 2013. However, domestic manufacturers in Italy are very important and appreciated by Italian consumers, thanks to their high-quality products and the niche chocolate confectionery provided. Italian manufacturers are also famous abroad, and about 70% of Italian chocolate production is exported.
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Industry Prospects
It is expected that in the forecast period chocolate confectionery will increase by a constant value CAGR of 1%, reaching EUR2.5 billion by 2018. Tablets is expected to continue to perform well within chocolate confectionery, thanks to the lower prices and the better value for money offered to consumers. Tablets is expected to increase by a constant value CAGR of 3%, reaching EUR675 million by 2018. In particular, sales of dark chocolate tablets are expected to increase in the forecast period, given the well-known benefits of this product on health.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chocolate Confectionery in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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