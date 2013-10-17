Cider/Perry in Japan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cider/Perry in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The main consumers of cider/perry are young females and expatriates. Females in their early 20s who have just started to drink alcohol and are not used to the bitterness of beer or strong taste of spirits prefer to drink cider both at home and in on-trade establishments, favouring its sweet taste and low alcohol. However, there have been many launches of sweet and low-alcoholic products in RTD and younger females began to drink RTDs rather than cider/perry over the review period. The migration...
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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