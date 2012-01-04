City Bingo Announces Its Latest City Themed Interface

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- This month City Cat has travelled to Las Vegas to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday and bring free bingo fans even more fun and games. The Las Vegas theme promises unique promotions and fantastic giveaways, including a trip for two to Las Vegas.



The Viva Las Vegas is the latest promotion which has been added to the site and has caught the attention of an abundance of free bingo fans due to the fact that the prize is so big and tickets can be won for free.



City Cat arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week and already he is taking full advantage of the fun on offer. The team at City Bingo do not want members to miss out on the fun so have invited everyone to play their favourite bingo and instant games for the chance to win return flights to Las Vegas, 3 nights stay at Caesars Palace Hotel and £300 spending money.



By playing their favourite games, City Bingo members will be given the chance to earn points which in turn will be swapped for tickets into the game. Players can earn three points for every pound wagered on bingo and instants games and 1,000 points for every bingo on the pattern 8 or on the number 1. For every 1,000 points earned, players will earn themselves into the game which play on 31st January at 9pm. Alternatively, tickets cost £5 each.



For more information on the Viva Las Vega promotion and the many more to be revealed this month, simply visit City Bingo today.