Comprehensive Reviews Publishes PR for Review of Inversion Based Back Pain Therapy

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Press releases can be used for all sorts of reasons, but it is not often they are used to promote the reviews of products by third parties. However, review sites depend on traffic for their success, and a press release can get the attention of major influencers who, if they syndicate the review, expose it to huge audiences. Comprehensive Reviews recently experimented with the technique and found it had impressive results, to the benefit of both themselves and their recommended product, the Teeter Hang Ups treatment for back pain.



The review explained the background and context for the device, its place amongst its competitors and its use for individuals with different kinds of back pain. The piece proved popular with faithful readers but was read by far more people after the press release was syndicated to promote it.



The release (teeter-hang-ups-proven-to-provide-lower-back-pain-relief-to-the-masses-376136.htm) was picked up by major sources like SB Wire (http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/teeter-hang-ups-proven-to-provide-lower-back-pain-relief-to-the-masses-376136.htm) and more because the review was conducted by a professional researcher in the field of lower back pain- the quality of the qualified opinion set it apart from other major review sites, and this key factor sets Comprehensive Reviews apart for all their other reviews, resulting in a sustained traffic increase.



A spokesperson for Comprehensive Reviews explained, “The press release was designed as a teaser for the review and sure enough, it’s brought us no shortage of traffic, and has boosted the sales of the item itself. We ensured that Mr. Kendell, the review’s writer, was interviewed for the piece and he provided insights into how he formed his opinion. We believe this has enabled more people to better trust that the review is an honest appraisal and not a promotional tool. We are proud of the results and glad to have thrown our hat into this arena.”



About Comprehensive Reviews

Comprehensive-reviews.com is a site dedicated to providing useful, high-quality, and credible information, references, and reviews that empower individuals in to make well informed purchasing decisions. The site covers practical and innovative solutions to a variety of needs. They protect their integrity by their commitment to constantly improve their unbiased editorials and reviews to help their readers make wise consumer choices. For more information please visit: http://comprehensive-reviews.com