Comprehensive Reviews Reports Bowflex Tread Climber Results to the Press

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- With the holiday season ahead, health consciousness is reaching an early peak amongst those who believe prevention is better than cure. For those who wish to get fit at home, home gym equipment has a shaky past filled with gimmicky TV Shopping items, but does turn up the occasional diamond in the rough. Comprehensive Reviews have reported the discovery of one such after sifting through everything from product development reports to user feedback on the Bowflex Tread Climber.



Comprehensive Reviews began their process by poring over all the testimonials and anecdotal evidence published everywhere from forums to the product’s Amazon product page. The ubiquity of glowing reviews allowed them to draw a reasonable conclusion that the product was popular, but they then had to establish if it truly was effective.



For this, rigorous product testing was undergone and research done into the product’s development and trials. In both cases, the Bowflex tread climber was revealed to be the genuine article, and in contrast to the competition was found to be both novel and competitively priced. So, the company released its findings to the press (http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/bowflex-treadclimber-exceeds-user-expectations-glowing-reviews-382064.htm) to put to rest cynicism surrounding the hype.



A spokesperson for Comprehensive Reviews explained, “There has been a lot of talk about the Bowflex Tread Climber and whenever there is an avalanche of hype, the tendency is to become cynical quickly. We wanted to test the device and review the literature to get an authoritative idea of how credible this excitement was, and we are pleased to report that in this case, the device performs every bit as well as is so frequently reported. The Bowflex Tread Climber is an excellent and efficient piece of fitness equipment that can help individuals get in shape faster than many of its competitors.”



About Comprehensive Reviews

Comprehensive Reviews has gained a large following by testing consumer goods to the maximum and reporting their unbiased findings to their loyal readership. Comprehensive Reviews are committed to constantly improving their site, and continually reevaluating consumer products so consumer have the facts at their finger tips rather than relying on manufacturers marketing hype. For more information, please visit: http://comprehensive-reviews.com/