New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Concentrates in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- In terms of total volume, the concentrates category continues to contract as more and more Philippine consumers shift to smaller packs, called litro packs, from bigger-sized family packs. A litro pack contains 25-35 grams of powder concentrate, which can make a litre of juice or tea. Retailed at Ps8 to Ps10, these products are affordable and appeal to middle- and lower-income consumers. Because of this shift to litro packs, total volume sales of concentrates declined by 2% in 2013. However, when total RTD volume is considered, the category continued to expand at 3% in 2013.
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Competitive Landscape
Kraft Foods (Philippines) Inc, the maker of Tang powder concentrates, is the largest player in concentrates. The company capitalises on the strong loyalty of Philippine consumers for its brands. In 2013, the company's value share was estimated at 37%, an increase from 35% in 2012. Kraft Foods (Philippines) Inc's focus on flavour variants enabled them to maintain their growth momentum.
Industry Prospects
The popularity of smaller, more affordable litro packs will contribute to the continued total volume contraction in concentrates over the forecast period. The total RTD volume, however, will face moderate expansion driven by the still-growing population in the country, and increasing demand from lower-income consumers. The total RTD volume CAGR during 2013-2018 will be 4%, lower than the 6% experienced during the review period. Total constant value sales of concentrates will hit Ps26.0 billion by the end of 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Concentrates industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Concentrates industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Concentrates in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Concentrates in Philippines?
- What are the major brands in Philippines?
- Who are the key consumers of concentrates in Philippines?
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