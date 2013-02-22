New Construction market report from World Market Intelligence: "Construction in Italy - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The Italian construction industry valued EUR175.2 billion (US$244 billion) in 2011, and recorded a CAGR of -3.42% during the review period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.28% over the forecast period. Residential construction was the largest market, with a 57.3% share of the total industry value and recorded a CAGR of -2.29% during the review period. The residential construction market valued EUR100.4 billion (US$139.8 billion) in 2011. A contracting GDP, widening budget deficit and downgrading of the Italian government's credit rating have dented consumer confidence.
Key Highlights
- Commercial construction recorded a CAGR of -6.62% during the review period, the largest decline of all construction markets in Italy. The retail sector recorded subdued levels of investment. Consumer spending is cautious owing to rising unemployment rates, minimal wage increases and a bleak economic outlook. In the latest budget, the government increased VAT, which had an adverse affect on the retail sector.
- Seasonally adjusted real GDP declined by 0.7% in the second-quarter of 2012, as against the first-quarter of 2012 and by 2.5%, when compared with the second-quarter of 2011, according to the Italian National Statistics Office (ISTAT).
- Italy's budget deficit widened from 7% of GDP in 2011 to 8% in 2012. The Italian government announced that the reduction of the deficit will be its top priority.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Italy:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction market in Italy using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Italy
- Profiles of the top ten construction mega-projects in Italy by value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SpA, Saipem SpA, Impregilo SpA, Maire Tecnimont SpA, Astaldi SpA
