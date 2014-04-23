Consumer Goods Market on Soap, Bath and Shower Products in China - April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Hope, Hype and Strategies Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Soap, Bath And Shower Products - China - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Research Report On Soap, Bath And Shower Products Market In China April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape
Retailers need to ensure there is enough in-store marketing to recruit new shoppers day in, day out. Cross-category brand extensions and creating limited edition ranges can leverage consumers’ ’infidelity‘ behaviour and capitalise on shoppers’ desire for newness and excitement.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Products covered in this report:
Methodology
Limitation
Abbreviations
Definitions
Executive Summary
Future growth prospects remain solid
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18
Leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour
Figure 2: Soap, hand wash, shower and bath product usage, by gender and age, January 2014
Figure 3: Soap, handwash, shower and bath product usage, January 2014
Great potential in male buyers
Figure 4: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014
Opportunity of converting new buyers in bath sector
Figure 5: Purchasing factors towards bath products, January 2014
Differentiated strategy to target different age groups
Figure 6: Usage prediction, by age, January 2014
What we think
Issues in the Market
How can brands leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour?
How can brands attract male buyers?
How can bath products convert new buyers?
How can brands target different age groups?
Trend Application
Trend: Many Mes
Trend: Rebirth of Cities
Mintel Futures: Access Anything, Anywhere
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Market Drivers
Key points
The Emergent Middle Class
Figure 7: The growth of China’s middle class households, 2000-15
Prepare for the extreme weather
Pollution fuels hygiene concerns
Figure 8: Consumer attitudes: anxiety, September 2013
Figure 9: Examples of smog in Shanghai, December 6th 2013
City Jade Man
Figure 10: A young man undergoes facial skincare treatment at a beauty fair in Wuhan, Hubei province, 2011
Mobile marketing shapes the future of e-commerce
Figure 11: Ownership of consumer technology products, February 2013
Figure 12: The rapid growth of mobile internet shoppers, June 2012 and December 2012
Who’s Innovating?
Shower products lead new product launches
Figure 13: New product launches, by top category in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13
Consumers expect product with multiple benefits
Figure 14: New product launches, by top claim in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13
Figure 15: 2004 Dettol (left) and 2013 Dettol (right) package
The Miraculous Traditional Chinese Medicine
Figure 16: Examples of traditional Chinese medicine-focused products, 2013
Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion – a conditioner for the body
Figure 17: Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion, January 2013
The Rise of ’Me-tail’
Figure 18: Share with your best friend, Dove shower gel campaign, December 2013
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Figure 19: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2005-13
Future growth prospects remain solid
Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18
The soaring demand of liquid hand wash will spike the future growth
Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of liquid hand wash products, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
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Segment Performance and Market Share
Key points
Bar soap struggles while liquid soap remains strong
Figure 22: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, by segment, 2005-13
Increasing interest in bath products
Market concentration increases
Figure 23: Company retail value shares in soap, bath and shower products, 2009-13
P&G continues to lead the mass market
Companies and Brands
Procter & Gamble
Figure 24: 2013 P&G Annual Report, 2009-13
Unilever
Figure 25: 2013 Unilever annual report, 2013
Figure 26: Dove born beauty campaign, April 2013
Johnson &Johnson
Jahwa
Figure 27: Jahwa’s beauty and personal care portfolio
Figure 28: Shanghai VIVE exhibition in Shanghai’s hotspot place Tianzifang, January 2014
Figure 29: Online campaign for Liushen floral water in 2012
The Consumer – Consumer Buying Frequency
Key points
High penetration rate of buying
Figure 30: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014
Shower gel leads the market
Figure 31: Consumer buying frequency of shower products in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 32: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013
Great interest in bath products
Figure 33: Consumer buying behaviour of bath products in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 34: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013
Because he’s worth it
Figure 35: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014
Usage difference between North and South
Figure 36: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by cities, January 2014
Most people buy a range of products
Figure 37: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 38: Consumer buying frequency, by repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 39: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by income, January 2014
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