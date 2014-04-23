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Consumer Goods Market on Soap, Bath and Shower Products in China - April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Hope, Hype and Strategies Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Soap, Bath And Shower Products - China - April 2014” to its database

 

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Research Report On Soap, Bath And Shower Products Market In China April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape

Retailers need to ensure there is enough in-store marketing to recruit new shoppers day in, day out. Cross-category brand extensions and creating limited edition ranges can leverage consumers’ ’infidelity‘ behaviour and capitalise on shoppers’ desire for newness and excitement.

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Table of Content

Introduction

Products covered in this report:
Methodology
Limitation
Abbreviations
Definitions

Executive Summary

Future growth prospects remain solid

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18
Leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour

Figure 2: Soap, hand wash, shower and bath product usage, by gender and age, January 2014

Figure 3: Soap, handwash, shower and bath product usage, January 2014
Great potential in male buyers

Figure 4: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014
Opportunity of converting new buyers in bath sector

Figure 5: Purchasing factors towards bath products, January 2014
Differentiated strategy to target different age groups

Figure 6: Usage prediction, by age, January 2014
What we think

Issues in the Market

How can brands leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour?
How can brands attract male buyers?
How can bath products convert new buyers?
How can brands target different age groups?

Trend Application

Trend: Many Mes
Trend: Rebirth of Cities
Mintel Futures: Access Anything, Anywhere

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Market Drivers

Key points
The Emergent Middle Class

Figure 7: The growth of China’s middle class households, 2000-15
Prepare for the extreme weather
Pollution fuels hygiene concerns

Figure 8: Consumer attitudes: anxiety, September 2013

Figure 9: Examples of smog in Shanghai, December 6th 2013
City Jade Man

Figure 10: A young man undergoes facial skincare treatment at a beauty fair in Wuhan, Hubei province, 2011
Mobile marketing shapes the future of e-commerce

Figure 11: Ownership of consumer technology products, February 2013

Figure 12: The rapid growth of mobile internet shoppers, June 2012 and December 2012

Who’s Innovating?

Shower products lead new product launches

Figure 13: New product launches, by top category in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13
Consumers expect product with multiple benefits

Figure 14: New product launches, by top claim in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13

Figure 15: 2004 Dettol (left) and 2013 Dettol (right) package
The Miraculous Traditional Chinese Medicine

Figure 16: Examples of traditional Chinese medicine-focused products, 2013
Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion – a conditioner for the body

Figure 17: Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion, January 2013
The Rise of ’Me-tail’

Figure 18: Share with your best friend, Dove shower gel campaign, December 2013

Market Size and Forecast

Key points
Figure 19: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2005-13
Future growth prospects remain solid

Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18
The soaring demand of liquid hand wash will spike the future growth

Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of liquid hand wash products, 2008-18
Forecast methodology

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Segment Performance and Market Share

Key points
Bar soap struggles while liquid soap remains strong

Figure 22: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, by segment, 2005-13
Increasing interest in bath products
Market concentration increases

Figure 23: Company retail value shares in soap, bath and shower products, 2009-13
P&G continues to lead the mass market

Companies and Brands

Procter & Gamble

Figure 24: 2013 P&G Annual Report, 2009-13
Unilever

Figure 25: 2013 Unilever annual report, 2013

Figure 26: Dove born beauty campaign, April 2013
Johnson &Johnson
Jahwa

Figure 27: Jahwa’s beauty and personal care portfolio

Figure 28: Shanghai VIVE exhibition in Shanghai’s hotspot place Tianzifang, January 2014

Figure 29: Online campaign for Liushen floral water in 2012

The Consumer – Consumer Buying Frequency

Key points
High penetration rate of buying

Figure 30: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014
Shower gel leads the market

Figure 31: Consumer buying frequency of shower products in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 32: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013
Great interest in bath products

Figure 33: Consumer buying behaviour of bath products in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 34: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013
Because he’s worth it

Figure 35: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014
Usage difference between North and South

Figure 36: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by cities, January 2014
Most people buy a range of products

Figure 37: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 38: Consumer buying frequency, by repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 39: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by income, January 2014

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Posted Wednesday, April 23, 2014 at 10:00 AM CDT - Permalink

 