Consumer Goods Market on Soap, Bath and Shower Products in China - April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Hope, Hype and Strategies Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Research Report On Soap, Bath And Shower Products Market In China April 2014: Worldwide Business Survey Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape



Retailers need to ensure there is enough in-store marketing to recruit new shoppers day in, day out. Cross-category brand extensions and creating limited edition ranges can leverage consumers’ ’infidelity‘ behaviour and capitalise on shoppers’ desire for newness and excitement.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/soap-bath-and-shower-products-china-april-2014



Table of Content



Introduction



Products covered in this report:

Methodology

Limitation

Abbreviations

Definitions



Executive Summary



Future growth prospects remain solid



Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18

Leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour



Figure 2: Soap, hand wash, shower and bath product usage, by gender and age, January 2014



Figure 3: Soap, handwash, shower and bath product usage, January 2014

Great potential in male buyers



Figure 4: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014

Opportunity of converting new buyers in bath sector



Figure 5: Purchasing factors towards bath products, January 2014

Differentiated strategy to target different age groups



Figure 6: Usage prediction, by age, January 2014

What we think



Issues in the Market



How can brands leverage consumers’ repertoire behaviour?

How can brands attract male buyers?

How can bath products convert new buyers?

How can brands target different age groups?



Trend Application



Trend: Many Mes

Trend: Rebirth of Cities

Mintel Futures: Access Anything, Anywhere



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/195640



Market Drivers



Key points

The Emergent Middle Class



Figure 7: The growth of China’s middle class households, 2000-15

Prepare for the extreme weather

Pollution fuels hygiene concerns



Figure 8: Consumer attitudes: anxiety, September 2013



Figure 9: Examples of smog in Shanghai, December 6th 2013

City Jade Man



Figure 10: A young man undergoes facial skincare treatment at a beauty fair in Wuhan, Hubei province, 2011

Mobile marketing shapes the future of e-commerce



Figure 11: Ownership of consumer technology products, February 2013



Figure 12: The rapid growth of mobile internet shoppers, June 2012 and December 2012



Who’s Innovating?



Shower products lead new product launches



Figure 13: New product launches, by top category in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13

Consumers expect product with multiple benefits



Figure 14: New product launches, by top claim in the soap, bath and shower market, 2009-13



Figure 15: 2004 Dettol (left) and 2013 Dettol (right) package

The Miraculous Traditional Chinese Medicine



Figure 16: Examples of traditional Chinese medicine-focused products, 2013

Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion – a conditioner for the body



Figure 17: Nivea In-Shower Hydrating Body Lotion, January 2013

The Rise of ’Me-tail’



Figure 18: Share with your best friend, Dove shower gel campaign, December 2013



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Figure 19: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2005-13

Future growth prospects remain solid



Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2008-18

The soaring demand of liquid hand wash will spike the future growth



Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of China retail value sales of liquid hand wash products, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/195640



Segment Performance and Market Share



Key points

Bar soap struggles while liquid soap remains strong



Figure 22: China retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, by segment, 2005-13

Increasing interest in bath products

Market concentration increases



Figure 23: Company retail value shares in soap, bath and shower products, 2009-13

P&G continues to lead the mass market



Companies and Brands



Procter & Gamble



Figure 24: 2013 P&G Annual Report, 2009-13

Unilever



Figure 25: 2013 Unilever annual report, 2013



Figure 26: Dove born beauty campaign, April 2013

Johnson &Johnson

Jahwa



Figure 27: Jahwa’s beauty and personal care portfolio



Figure 28: Shanghai VIVE exhibition in Shanghai’s hotspot place Tianzifang, January 2014



Figure 29: Online campaign for Liushen floral water in 2012



The Consumer – Consumer Buying Frequency



Key points

High penetration rate of buying



Figure 30: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014

Shower gel leads the market



Figure 31: Consumer buying frequency of shower products in the last six months, January 2014



Figure 32: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013

Great interest in bath products



Figure 33: Consumer buying behaviour of bath products in the last six months, January 2014



Figure 34: Frequency of using soap, bath and shower products in the past six months, April 2013

Because he’s worth it



Figure 35: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by gender, January 2014

Usage difference between North and South



Figure 36: Consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by cities, January 2014

Most people buy a range of products



Figure 37: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014



Figure 38: Consumer buying frequency, by repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, January 2014



Figure 39: Repertoire of consumer buying frequency in the last six months, by income, January 2014



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/