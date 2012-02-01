Consumer Lending 2012: Trends, Developments and Prospects - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- Several years of economic downturn and slower growth have led to a decline in 2008 and in 2009 in consumer credit for the most established markets of North America and Western Europe. The emerging markets have managed to continue to grow thanks to historically low interest rates and an openness of the youth population to credit.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending 2012: Trends, Developments and Prospects global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
