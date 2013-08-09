Consumer Lifestyles in Kenya - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- After suffering through an unsteady (in economic terms) 2012 and waiting to see what repercussions the March 2013 elections might bring , Kenyan consumers entered 2013 comforted by good weather (and lower food prices), declining inflation and the benefits of a peaceful government transition. On the other hand, a large proportion of Kenyans live in poverty, and this has led to a burgeoning informal market. As well, Kenya is home to many different tribes whose traditions and consumption habits var...
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Kenya report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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