Convergence and Eyesight: Coming Together for Good Vision

That broad horizon, along with the parallax view allowed by the placement of our eyes on the sides of our heads facing forward, provides accurate focus and depth perception when everything is working in sync.



When we focus at long distances, the visual axis of each eye runs nearly parallel to each other. When focused on very close objects, the visual axis shifts inward, directed at the object of interest. As both eyes aim toward center simultaneously, they are said to converge, hence, being in the act of convergence, relaying information about the size and distance of the object in the visual field.



When convergence doesn’t happen correctly, the eyes are not cooperating with each other. Failure to converge inward to the same focal spot when viewing close objects is a vision disorder known as convergence insufficiency. Trying to “see through” the disorder often results in tired, sore eyes, headaches, blurred or double vision, or difficulty reading and concentrating. Children experiencing convergence insufficiency are not usually diagnosed in regular eye exams, but an experienced developmental optometry and vision therapy exercises specialist like Dr. Tod Davis can easily spot such disorders.



The good news is that vision therapy in the form of exercises, performed either in the doctor’s office or at home, finds successful resolution after about three months of 15 minute sessions each day, five days each week. Sometimes this can be as short as a single month, and as long as one year. Recurrence is rare, but sometimes it may happen after an illness, a period of stress or lack of sleep. The vision exercises can again retrain the eyes to converge properly.



Convergence micropsia is a vision disorder that makes objects seem smaller than they really are as they move closer into the visual field. Most often caused by a retinal disorder, such cases treated with vision therapy develop stronger muscles and improved perception.



Whether reading, writing, painting, knitting, or performing any close up work as your passion, vision disorders related to convergence can be treated through vision therapy with success. Dr. Tod Davis has over 30 years of letters from grateful patients thanking him for restoring good vision throughout Virginia.



