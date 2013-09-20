"Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Africa" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Cotton wool/buds/pads continued to become more affordable at the end of the review period. This was due to widening distribution for economy brands, which in turn encouraged the leading branded players such as Accantia to use price promotions in order to maintain volume share. There was also an improvement in the quality of economy products on offer, with retailers increasingly delisting poor quality products. Private label cotton wool/buds/pads also gained a widening distribution presence...
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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