Cracker Publishing Supports Health Cracker Website and Newsletter

Wixom, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- According to statistics released by Milliman Medical Index (MMI), a typical family of four members who has an employer health plan will still come out of pocket over $9,000 this year in premiums and out-of pocket costs. This is up approximately 6.5 percent over 2012, though not as high as as the previous year's increase of 7.2 percent. This rise in costs, according to Rob Poulos of Cracker Publishing, has lead many people to seek health care, especially preventative care, on their on their own.



Says, Poulos, "People turn to sites like Health Cracker where they can get insight into what is going on in their own bodies, so they don't end up at the doctor's office so often. We encourage them to approach their health matters with a critical eye, educating themselves on any health issue affecting them, and consider all options of treatments and therapies. In the past, people got sick and went to the doctor. Now, they're being more pro-active about their own health, seeking out more information about the treatment options, side effects, and alternative courses of treatments."



Poulos explains how Health Cracker works, saying, "Websites like ours are performing a public service, With so much confusion and information overload in health today, Health Cracker exists to simply guide readers through this maze, providing real actionable steps you can take to quickly and safely improve your health and your life. Health Cracker’s team of editors combs the online health world for our readers, picking only the best and most knowledgeable experts in a variety of health subjects that matter most. We are constantly providing usable, step-by-step health advice and tips that our readers are using every day through this website and our newsletter."



Topics covered include natural health and remedies, diet and fitness, healthy living tips for anti-aging, skin care and beauty, sleep tips, men's health, women's health, and stress management advice. Says Poulos, "Our goal is one of service: To reach over 1 billion people who desire true change in their lives through vast improvement in their lifestyle. We encourage readers to approach their health matters with a critical eye, educating themselves on any health issue affecting them, and consider all options of treatments and therapies. We know the public, especially those over 40 years of age, are interested in learning the truth about a variety of health myths and misconceptions, and applying those truths to live leaner, stronger, and healthier longer."



About Cracker Publishing, LLC

Health Cracker provides code-cracking and actionable health news, nutrition, fitness, weight loss, anti-aging and natural health tips and tricks from experts and enthusiasts. With a focus on prevention, Health Cracker serves both women and men, geared to the needs of those 40 years of age and older.