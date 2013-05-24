Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- CRMnext introduces External Binding for enabling calculations using real-time information from a web service or external database. This ensures accurate calculations with up-to-date figures for loans, schemes, contracts, etc. by using the latest information from an external system for fields’ values. External Binding can be configured for single or multiple fields on a form.



To ensure calculations for loans, contracts, EMIs, etc. are made with the most recently updated information data can be instantly pull from a system outside the CRM software. They can also add multiple fields which pull data from disparate systems, but are all part of a formula required for calculating a single field. External Binding ensures commitments made to customers related to rates, time, quantities, etc. are based on the most recently updated information available and therefore does not need to be recalculated. For example, when interacting with a customer, an agent can view his current bank balance, term deposits, TDS deducted, etc. and based on this information generate an offer using a preconfigured computed expression.



“Now, accurate calculations can be made using valid information pulled from an external system for specific field values. External Binding superimposes the reliability and accuracy required in financial transactions with customers through the easy availability of information from myriad systems displayed on a single CRMnext interface.”



About CRMnext

