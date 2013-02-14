Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- This is a great innovation which will provide large organizations capability to execute their strategies at the ground level despite complexities of processes, scale and geographies. CRMnext will allow creation of strategy consonants that focus on watching data and reminding users to take critical action while interacting with customers. Strategy consonants have the flexibility to be configured on the basis of multiple criteria, allowing an organization to enforce the most radical new strategies at the ground level.



Using strategy consonants rules can be configured to ensure that all required information is entered by users for new or existing records and that key information for existing customers like mobile, email, mailing address etc. remains up-to-date. For example, a when a customer call the contact center for a service request, a message can be shown to the contact center executive to confirm the customer email address if it has not been updated since more than 12 months.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Businesses find it hard to execute even simple strategies when it requires participation from thousands of team members, who are distributed over a large geography. Strategy Consonants help businesses meet this challenge. Managers can now enforce better data quality and higher customer satisfaction levels while ensuring multiple strategies are working in harmony.”