CRMnext Launches Advance Call-Scripts Functionality with an Automated Scoring Engine to Make Call Centers Smarter

Vile Parle(E), Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Call Scripts can be configured as per an organization's requirements to be displayed on the basis of conditional filters and allow creation of related activities, if required. The auto-generated scoring displays instant results for records. A ‘Call Script’ button is displayed on a record's details page to view a list of all pertinent scripts that can be executed. Each script begins with a root question i.e. a question that does not rely on the response to a previous answer. Scripts can have any number of root questions and branches from the root that lead to another question and answer series. One can assign a score to each answer, this score contributes to the running score of a script, providing the user with a sum of each score earned for each answer. This score can be used to determine if a lead is qualified or if a customer service agent has gathered enough information to recommend a resolution. Scoring can also be disabled, if required.



“With the new call-scripts functionality, customers records can be viewed along with details of previous call script scores and fresh responses can be added while a call is in progress. When executing a call script, users can view coaching tips and add responses from outside the prescribed set of responses to a root question. All in all, it is an effective way to ensure consistent customer experience and collate actionable information to further improve business strategies.” Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com.