CRMnext Rolls out Its New Mobile Version

Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- With easy-to-use interface and distinctive mobile features including real-time improved data visibility, fields display, reports, alerts, leads, opportunities, contacts, appointments, activities, payments, visits creation and updates, CRMnext aims at increasing productivity of all the on field sales and service teams.



By incorporating new technologies and improved layout configuration capability, the look and feel of new mobile user interface (UI) has been enhanced for efficient and user friendly access to critical business information available at the fingertips of the users. With the availability of Multilevel and Multi Picker type custom fields for mobile page layouts, it becomes convenient for the mobile users to add tasks, events to a Lead, Account, Opportunity or Contact.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “The new improved Mobile CRMnext now allows users to access Appointments from their handheld devices. Sales and service professionals who are constantly on the go have very little time to catch up with their dynamic changing schedules. Easy access to Appointments, contacts, tasks and much more on the move allows efficient planning, coordination, execution and monitoring of the field teams on real time basis.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. The CRMnext team has a proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com, email pr@crmnext.com