New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- CRMnext announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CRMnext as the winner of 2013 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine. CUSTOMER has been the premier publication in the CRM, contact centre and teleservices industries since 1982. CRMnext is the first Indian product company to have won this prestigious award. More than hundred companies had applied for these awards globally.



“CRMnext has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that it has improved the processes of their clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information. The 14th Annual CRM Excellence Awards has recognized CRMnext for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief.



“Winning this award is an important milestone for CRMnext, as we are the only Indian product company to have won this award till date. We are happy to be recognised as a customer centric product, on this renowned global platform” said Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Director Sales and Marketing, CRMnext.



CRM Excellence Awards has a 14 year legacy. Based on hard data, the awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner’s product has made in a client’s business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product and service’s ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire customer lifecycle management.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. The CRMnext team has a proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Visit http://www.crmnext.com/ to know more about CRMnext!