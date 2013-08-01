Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The future of the country's power sector is largely dependent on nuclear and renewables,

although gas has a key role to play over the medium term, as it will help reduce reliance on coal in

electricity generation. Solar power use has soared thanks to an over-generous subsidy scheme, which has

now been revised in order to deliver more modest but sustainable growth. However, an increasing level of

uncertainty within the country's renewable regulatory framework, with the Government threatening further

cuts in subsidies for the sector, risks deterring potential investors. As such, we anticipate sluggish growth

across the majority of segments within the renewables industry in 2013.

Investment plans suggest that generation will remain more than adequate, comfortably meeting forecasts for

steady growth in domestic demand and providing the basis for continued net power exports to neighbouring

countries. Longer term, the country aspires to significantly increase its nuclear power generation.



