Czech Republic Power Report Q3 2013

The future of the country's power sector is largely dependent on nuclear and renewables,
although gas has a key role to play over the medium term, as it will help reduce reliance on coal in
electricity generation. Solar power use has soared thanks to an over-generous subsidy scheme, which has
now been revised in order to deliver more modest but sustainable growth. However, an increasing level of
uncertainty within the country's renewable regulatory framework, with the Government threatening further
cuts in subsidies for the sector, risks deterring potential investors. As such, we anticipate sluggish growth
across the majority of segments within the renewables industry in 2013.
Investment plans suggest that generation will remain more than adequate, comfortably meeting forecasts for
steady growth in domestic demand and providing the basis for continued net power exports to neighbouring
countries. Longer term, the country aspires to significantly increase its nuclear power generation.
