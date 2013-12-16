Dairy Enzymes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Enzymes are proteins with highly selective catalysts and are responsible for digestion and for improving the quality of food. Enzymes are now used in various industrial applications which include the food and beverages industry. In this industry, enzymes are used in the production of infant foods, chocolate syrups, cheese, milk, egg products, alcoholic beverages, and sweeteners. Dairy enzymes come under food & beverages and are used for producing and processing dairy products (milk, yoghurt, and cheese). The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of fat ingestion, nutritional imbalance and urbanization has significantly increased the demand for processed dairy foods which includes different cheese varieties, milk with low content of lactose, and other milk products, thereby increasing the use of enzymes in dairy products. However, to develop and use enzymes in a wide variety of dairy applications, a lot of initial investment in R&D is required which is not affordable for many small manufacturers, and is a restraint for this industry.



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In the dairy industry, enzymes are used for the production of cheese, yogurt, milk, and other dairy products, and also to improve texture, flavor, and the quality of the products produced. Both microbial and non-microbial enzymes are used in dairy applications. Some of the most common types of enzymes which are used in the dairy industry include rennet, lactase, other proteases, catalases, and lipases. Some of the leading names which manufacture and deal in dairy enzymes include Danisco, Biocon, Novozyme, DSM Food Specialties, Genencor International Inc., Anchor, Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd., Chr. Hansen., Amano Enzyme, Campina, and Dumoco.



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- Europe

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