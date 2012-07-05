Dance Dance Dance With K3vin Envoy Remix Compilation "Child's Play Pt. 1"

Rego Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Yes, “Child’s Play Pt. 1” will do just that; get you out of the chair, onto the dance floor, put your hands up and go higher and higher. This is an unbelievable, highly creative mix of sound on sound compilations of some of the greatest hip hop and pop music now playing on the airwaves.



Dateline: New York, York, July 4, 2012 – K3vin Envoy has just released Child’s Play, Part I of 2 Album Series. Kevin has that raw edgy energy that New Yorkers often have, and when it needs to be creatively expressed in music there is dynamism that says’ “watch out here I come, ready or not, we are going to party, and party you will”. The only word to describe his style is “Fusion”, which is also known as the synergistic blend of music that when combined together takes you to a higher level of feelings and emotion.



Child’s Play is part 1 of a 2-album release, with the second album to be released sometime in the late fall of 2012. The work is his second worldwide release after his hot first LP, Altered States, where he has developed the reputation of taking electronic music to the next level. K3vin’s new album is being released now, just prior to Envoy’s Fall 2012 Tour. The release will help build excitement for his abundant DJ talent in remixing electronic music that moves people to the dance floor, and provides tremendous feel good listening pleasure.



Here is a list of the featured artists:



CHILD’S PLAY Part 1 of 2 features artists Gotye, Kimbra, Far East Movement, Justin Bieber, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, Sia, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pitbull, The Cataracts, Waka Flocka Flame, Kaskade, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, The Wanted, Young Men Society, Drake, Rihanna, Usher, Kelly Clarkson, Fun and Janelle Monae. NORTHERN SKIES Part 2 of 2 features artists Nervo, Otto Knows, John Dahlback, Erik Hassle, Sebastian Ingrosso, Alesso, Ivan Gough, Feenixpawl, Axwell, Georgi Kay, Ferry Cortsen, Ben Hague, Kerli, Coldplay, Rihanna, Rehab, Swanky Tunes, Max C, Kaskade, Rebecca, Fiona, Wynter Gorden, Lykke Li, Joey C, DJ Torio, and Nikki Kay.



http://www.k3vinenvoy.com wants to have chart ranking on Billboard Top 5, and invites his growing fan base to support his efforts with enthusiasm. In return K3vin will express his love and gratitude by producing electronic fusion music that moves you in a way that you have never been moved before. K3vin says, “In everything I do – in my DJ'ing, my production – is about sharing emotion and most importantly... LOVE. When I’m making music in the studio that’s all I’m looking for… It’s what matters the most!”



K3vin Envoy, Child’s Play, Part I of 2 Album Series Available on iTunes, and coming soon on Amazon and 150 digital sites worldwide. http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/childs-play-pt.-i/id537300269



K3vin Envoy Would appreciate it if you would visit his facebook fan page and give him a like:



https://www.facebook.com/K3vinEnvoy



About K3VIN ENVOY

K3VIN ENVOY is the future of in-demand DJ's and Producers on the planet. He has poised to take electronic music to the next level creating a fusion of art that will gain attention to the global underground as well as pop radio and billboard market. K3vin is also a producer and co-producer of various remixes for artists spanning the genres of Electro, Electronica, Tech-House, Dub-Step and Mash-Ups. The mission of K3VIN ENVOY is to engage a form of dance music with other blends of genres and styles that don't often mix together. He does it in such an eclectic way that it captures the listener’s attention. The only word to describe his style is "FUSION".