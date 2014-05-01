Daniel L Adams Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Help Inmate Authors Publish Their Manuscripts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- There are several million people incarcerated in the United States, and within that population there are many good and talented people with lots of stories to tell, but do not have a forum to do so. Daniels’ goal is to help those inmates who have dedicated themselves to improve themselves and have taken the time to write stories.



Daniel has firsthand experience with this issue as he was once an inmate himself at a federal institution.



While he was incarcerated, Daniel rediscovered his childhood love for writing and began writing again while in jail. Since his release, Daniel has written and published his first book and is currently in the middle of completing his second book. He is also a current blogger and manages his own web based enterprise.



Right now, Daniel has three manuscripts that he wishes to get published. The first one is a comedic crime novel where two bumbling goons were tasked with killing a member of a rival gang and getting rid of the body, which they thought they did. However, later, they found out that they had actually killed the head of a major crime family. The second one is a novel about a man (Mr. Brown) who spent most of his life in prison, and during that time he spent his days trying to find himself, trying to figure out exactly who he really was. Daniel’s third manuscript is about a book based on the "27 club" named after the group of famous celebrities who all died at the age of 27.



This project will only be funded if at least $13,000 is pledged by Mon, May 26 2014 9:34 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1fNF2de