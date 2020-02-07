Deliver Unparalleled and Friendly Customer Support with Easybee's Live Virtual Receptionist Services

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- A business relies on its customers. The more satisfied the customers are, the more loyal they will be. When it's about customer satisfaction, you need to be on top of their requirements, in times of need. Having a customer support team of your own can work wonders in achieving this goal. However, if you are a small business, it can be a costly deal. Going with virtual receptionist services is all you can bet on here. A virtual receptionist service like Easybee can help you manage your answering services, providing a high-quality first touch point support every time your customer calls.



The most cost effective live virtual receptionist, Easybee offers world class services, helping you save thousands of dollars while increasing customer satisfaction and productivity. Starting from just $59, they have multiple packages to fit the budget of small businesses of every niche. They also offer free trial with all of their packages to ensure clients can get familiar with their process. With Easybee's virtual receptionist services, realtors, law offices, and other small businesses can extend their working hours without the costs of hiring dedicated staff.



Easybee, a leading virtual answering service provider, has designed their services in a way that they help small business of different types such as salons, health and wellness companies, plumbers, HVAC companies, etc. increase their profits and reduce expenses without sacrificing quality service. They have been in the customer support industry for years and are well-known for taking businesses to the new heights with their expertise. The beauty of their virtual answering services is that they ensure your customers always speak to a real person, increasing your chances to connect with potential or existing customers in a timely manner.



Elaborating about their services, a representative from Easybee stated, "Easybee can save you up to $36,000 per year when compared to traditional in-house receptionist services. Let us worry about the incoming calls so you can concentrate on delivering exceptional customer service. Unlike a single in-house receptionist, we can handle multiple calls at the same time, and we only charge you for time spent on the line. That means you aren't out unnecessary costs when call volumes are down."



Easybee is one of the undisputed leaders in the virtual receptionist space, providing virtual receptionist services in English and Spanish language. They work by assigning a team of trained professionals to make sure that each of the client's customers are treated with respect and high professionalism. By using their experienced operators, small business owners can have access to the same high-level customer service as that of a large company.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



For more information, please visit: https://easybeereceptionist.com/