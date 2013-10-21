Dennis Tubbergen Writes About Possible Corrections in the Dow

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The current economy in the U.S. can be hard to follow. Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and can be turned to when you need a little help understanding the latest economic happenings in the U.S.



Many people enjoy his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com because Tubbergen is devoted to breaking down current financial events so everyone can understand them. On October 7, 2013 his blog looked at the weekly market update by the Economic Trends Research Group.



In the blog Tubbergen shares a chart that illustrates how the Dow Jones Industrial Average may be forming a "head and shoulders" top. According to some financial experts, this top can often lead to a decline with the level of decline equaling the distance from the top of the head to the trend line.



The month of October has become known for hosting several significant market corrections. The bottom line? A decline beginning this month would meet many expectations for a change in the market.



However, a brief rally before prices drop is a real possibility.



Tubbergen also points out the U.S. Dollar reached a 23-month low against a basket of foreign currencies last week. Where currencies are concerned, it’s a race to the bottom from a devaluation standpoint.



A possible bright spot? World-wide devaluation will ultimately be good for gold and other precious metals.



To read the blog in its entirety and see why Tubbergen thinks the likelihood is for a stock market correction commencing sooner rather than later go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his October 7, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM. To listen to his shows as podcasts go to http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.