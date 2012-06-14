Denver Plumbing Company Larry The Plumber Offering $99 Rooter Drain or Sewer Scope Services

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Larry The Plumber has recently announced several specials including $99 Rooter Drain Service, Sewer Scope for just $99, and a free trip charge with any service. The Denver plumbing company specializes in all manner of plumbing maintenance, repair and installation for residential and commercial clients.



Regardless of a home’s age, sewer line problems and drain clogs are not only common, but the former can lead to thousands of dollars in damage. While there are a number of plumbers in Denver that offer sewer scope services, the cost can be quite high, and the amount of training and experience of the technician can sometimes be in question.



Proudly serving the North Denver Metro, Larry The Plumber specializes in and frequently performs video pipeline inspections for a broad range of businesses. In an effort to enhance their already unparalleled service for the metro area, Larry The Plumber is currently running a sewer scope special price of just $99. “In addition to our Video Sewer Scoping services, we also have a great deal of experience in other locating services such as pipeline inspection, chimney, ductwork and much more,” said Larry The Plumber Owner Larry Benavidez.



When it comes to maintenance services for plumbing in Denver such as drain clog issues, Larry The Plumber has residential and commercial customers covered with their current special of $99 for rooter drain services. With a broad spectrum of services for plumbing in Brighton and other suburbs of the Denver metro area, no plumbing job is too big or too small for the full- service plumbing company. From toilet rebuilding and leak detection to kitchen and bath remodels and new construction, customers are assured of a cost-effective and timely solution.



With a reputation of being among the best plumbers in Denver CO, Larry The Plumber’s friendly and professional technicians work closely with every customer to fix any and every problem quickly and efficiently. The company also utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and methods that are tailored to each specific job. “Our goal is to help our customers save time and money while providing superior results without fail,” said Benavidez. For more information and to receive a free estimate, please visit http://www.larrytheplumber.net/



