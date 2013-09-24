"Deodorants in Hong Kong, China" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Deodorants in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Rising image consciousness among consumers was a key driver of deodorants' performance in 2012, with current value sales recording their highest growth rate of the review period. Consumers were increasingly willing to invest in deodorants to ensure they were not affected by unpleasant body odour. Active marketing campaigns by manufacturers towards the end of the review period raised consumers' awareness of and interest in deodorants.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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