Deodorants in Serbia - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Negative effects of the economic crisis were still more than obvious in the Serbian deodorants sector in 2011. In spite of the fact that current value sales increase was double-digit (11%), constant value sales performance was still negative at -1% in the same year. The key reason why constant value sales did not record an increase is the fact that Serbian consumers were choosing cheaper brands than before, which pulled unit price of the sector in a negative direction.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
