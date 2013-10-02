Deodorants in South Korea - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Deodorants in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Deodorants became increasingly diverse in 2012. Not only did the leading Nivea brand gain value share in 2012, so did other minor brands thanks to new product launches. In fact, Nature Republic increased its value sales by 50%. Missha produced by Able C&C recorded 21% value growth thanks to the Missha Day promotional events in 2012. Holika Holika by Enprani introduced its Perfume Deo Spray, Perfume Deo Tissue and Patch format deodorants targeted at young female consumers who consider...
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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