Depilatories in Nigeria - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Depilatories in Nigeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Depilatories performed strongly as the number of professional women and young adult females using these products increased. Consumers are striving for safer and more hygienic methods of body hair removal. Growth was largely boosted by advertising and the services and recommendations of professional beauty shops. The rise in the number of such shops, especially in urban areas, has helped to develop depilatories strongly.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in Germany
- Depilatories Market in France to 2016: Market Profile
- Depilatories Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Depilatories Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Depilatories Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile