Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dermatologicals in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Advertising has been the catalyst that has activated some modestly growing and quite stable categories into more dynamic areas within the consumer health industry. It is important to note that there are no new medicines or delivery systems and this can be considered a revamp of old products for old problems. Since major antifungal ingredient clotrimazole switched to OTC in 2010, Bayer has been practically the only company advertising brands such as Canesten to treat mainly topical foot fungus...
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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