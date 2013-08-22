Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in South Africa - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- South African consumers became increasingly aspirational during the review period, with the younger generation in particular becoming more fashion- and brand-conscious. There is a growing equation of designer apparel with social and professional success, making those consumers who are able to afford such products more willing to invest in this area. This focus on branding was encouraged by an influx of fashion brands into the country during the review period. The Smarteez trend for example...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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