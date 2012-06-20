Developmental Optometrist Proud to Share Another Vision Therapy Success Story

Gainesville, NY, -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- When twenty-year-old Steven came to Dr. Tod Davis for vision therapy services, he was beginning to think that his dream of becoming a police officer would never happen. After undergoing vision therapy, however, his career is back on track.



Steven had been struggling to concentrate on his schoolwork and, even though he studied constantly, he couldn’t seem to remember what he had learned from his studies. As his grades became damaged by this difficulty, so did his dreams of a law enforcement career. After Steven’s audiologist recommended trying vision therapy to correct his study difficulties, he contacted Dr. Davis. In the initial session, Dr. Davis diagnosed Steven with convergence insufficiency.



Convergence insufficiency is a condition in which the eyes fail to work together to focus and transmit messages to the brain. The disorder makes it particularly difficult to do close work, as the eyes have difficulty “converging” on near objects.



As of January 25, 2012, after six months of vision therapy, Steven is seeing great results. “My school work has really improved,” he says. “I passed all my fall semester classes and raised my GPA to a 3.2.”



Patients with convergence insufficiency commonly complain of headaches and blurred or double vision while doing close work, such as on the computer or at their desk. They frequently have short attention spans and problems remembering what they’ve read. They often squint or rub their eyes.



“Many times, these problems are diagnosed as learning disorders,” Dr. Davis said, “when in fact; a vision problem is the culprit. That’s why we’re here. Those are the people we want to help most.”



Dr. Davis administers a comprehensive vision exam which includes visual skills testing to determine how the eyes work at close distances and as a coordinated team. The tests also measure muscle control and other age-appropriate visual perception skills.



But better grades aren’t the only benefit Steven has seen from vision therapy. “I’ve grown more confident socially and my sense of humor has improved,” he said with a smile. “I feel like I accomplish things quicker. My lifetime goal of becoming a police officer is now obtainable, and I’m sure I’ll be a good one. I’d recommend Dr. Davis’ vision therapy to anyone. It changed my life and it can change yours.”



Dr. Tod Davis Developmental Optometry and Vision Therapy Services offices are located in Gainesville, Fredericksburg and Winchester, Va. Visit DavisVisionTherapy.com for more information, patient forms and contact information.