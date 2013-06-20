Digestive Remedies in Chile - New Market Study Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Chile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Even though consumer understanding of digestive disorders developed further in 2011, the bulk of the population continued to exhibit unhealthy food habits. The evolution of consumer foodservice in the country and more positive economic conditions provided the lowest earning segments of the population with access to fast food restaurants and junk food. Deaths from diseases of the digestive system have been on the rise since 2008 and in 2012 Chile ranked third among OECD countries in terms of...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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