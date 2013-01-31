Dishwashing in Indonesia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashing in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Although a large portion of Indonesian households, primarily middle to lower income consumers, continued to use cream detergents for dishwashing as well as laundry care and other cleaning purposes, there was a growing shift to hand dishwashing liquid products. This was particularly true for middle to upper income consumers. Furthermore, to cater to the low income segment, small to medium manufacturers attempted to produce economy dishwashing liquid products. These manufacturers also catered to...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashing Products: Global Industry Guide
- Dishwashing Products Market in Eastern Europe to 2014 (Household Products)
- Dishwashing Products Market in Asia-Pacific to 2014 (Household Products)
- Dishwashing Products Market in Middle East and Africa to 2014 (Household Products)
- Dishwashing in Poland
- Dishwashing in Greece
- Dishwashing in India
- Dishwashing in Egypt
- Dishwashing in Japan
- Dishwashing in Macedonia