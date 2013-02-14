"Dishwashing in Turkey" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In Turkey, hand dishwashing is still the most popular way of dishwashing, but this is changing rapidly. The penetration of dishwashers increased to 39% in urban areas in 2011, from 21% in 2000. In rural areas, it increased to 10%, compared to 2% in 2000. The television advertisements arguing that using dishwashers is more economical than hand dishwashing are affecting consumer perceptions. However, consumers with a dishwasher at home will still occasionally wash dishes by hand.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Turkey market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
