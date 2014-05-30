DMV Next Breakout Artist Achievement by Rap Artist Yup Yup

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Yup Yup is an up and coming rapper hailing from Washington D.C. Yup Yup has been referred to by critics as having one of the most eloquent voices in Hip Hop today. His debut single "I Just Bought the Bar" has already received high marks and is quickly propelling him to the top of the charts on Jango and other Internet media outlets.



Yup Yup's style has been compared to such hot acts as 2 Chain, Wacka Flacka, and Chief Keef, offering the same powerful lyrics and hard driving beats. However, Yup Yup's sound is instantly recognizable and offers his burgeoning fan base something that is unique and distinctly Yup Yup.



Although Yup Yup is relatively new to the rap scene, he has already amassed a large, underground fan base, landing him almost 50,000 Twitter followers and over 20,000 plays on his Sound Cloud page. Yup Yup has played many live open mic evens throughout the D.C. Area and is well-known for his energetic stage presence. As a matter of fact, Yup Yup has received nods as the DMV Next Breakout Artist.



Yup Yup's follow up single "Make it Bounce" has already received rave reviews from D.C.'s own Wale Producer CJ of Flawless Production. "The hook is very catchy and Yup adds just the right amount of energy over the beat. I really enjoyed listening to this track," said CJ.



About Yup Yup

Yup Yup is committed to creating music that inspires others, drawing heavily from his own personal experiences growing up and trying to make it in the music industry. It is his personal goal to create the type of music that will change the face of hip hop forever. Discover Yup Yup and his music and visit his Sound Cloud profile at https://soundcloud.com/yup-yup-music and follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/morrislomax25 today.



Media Contact :



4645 Seminary rd. suite 102

Alexandria, Va 22304

Team Yup Yup Music Co.

2403552401

www.yupyupmusic.com

Kamron Greenidge / Road Manager

info@tripetty.com

kamnotgreen@gmail.com